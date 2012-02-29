UPDATE 1-Finisar 3rd-qtr results miss estimates; shares fall

* Expects Q4 adj EPS $0.18-$0.22 vs est $0.25

* Sees Q4 rev $235 mln-$250 mln vs est $253.5 mln

* Q3 EPS $0.09 vs est $0.22

* Q3 rev down 8 pct at $243 mln

* Shares down 9 pct after market

Feb 29 Network equipment maker Finisar Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast fourth-quarter results below estimates, sending its shares down 9 percent in after market.

For the fourth quarter, the company, whose peers include JDS Uniphase, expects adjusted earnings of 18 cents to 22 cents per share, on revenue of $235 million to $250 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 25 cents a share, on revenue of $253.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net profit was $8.9 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $18.8 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $243 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $245 million.

Shares of the company were down at $18.40 in extended trading. They closed at $20.29 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.