CORRECTED-Finisar profit in line with estimates

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that the adjusted profit was in line, and not below analysts' estimates. Adds adjusted profit in paragraph 4.)
June 11 Network equipment maker Finisar Corp reported a quarterly profit in line with estimates.
"The lower telecom revenues were primarily the result of sluggish carrier capital expenditures and the full three month impact of annual price reductions for telecom products," Chairman Jerry Rawls said in a statement.
Net income fell to $12.2 million, or 14 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share, in line with analysts' average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017