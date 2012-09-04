Finisar 1st-qtr misses Wall Street view, sees weaker 2nd-qtr profit

Sept 4 Finisar Corp reported
first-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street
expectations as the optical communication components maker
continued to grapple with slowing demand in Europe and China,
and forecast a weak second-quarter profit.
The company said it expects an adjusted profit of 12 cents
to 16 cents per share for the second quarter, on revenue of $225
million to $240 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 19 cents per
share, before items, on revenue of $236.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Slowing economic growth in China and the European debt
crisis have forced customers to push back or cancel orders,
weighing on the company's revenue since the start of this year.
For Finisar, which gets three quarters of its revenue
outside the United States, the slowdown in demand continued to
hurt first-quarter revenue which fell 3 percent to $220.5
million. Analysts expected revenue of $226.3 million.
The company also swung to a loss of $6.2 million, or 7 cents
per share for the first quarter, from income of $10.1 million,
or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share,
falling short of analysts estimates by 2 cents.
Finisar shares fell marginally following in trading after
the bell. The stock closed at $13.52 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.