版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 05:23 BJT

Finisar posts higher 3rd-qtr profit

March 7 Network equipment maker Finisar Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by an increase in demand for its fiber optic products.

Net profit grew to $16.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter from $14.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the third-quarter rose 2.7 percent to $238.4 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐