June 12 Finisar Corp, a maker of fiber optic components used in network communication equipment, reported a 26 jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand.

Net income attributable to Finisar rose to $28.4 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 27, from $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $306.0 million from $243.4 million. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)