Finish Line to sell JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital

Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc
said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable
JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months
after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives
for the specialty running gear unit.
JackRabbit, formerly known as Running Specialty Group, is a
chain of 65 stores in 17 U.S. states selling running gear under
brands such as Brooks, ASICS and Hoka One One.
The company did not disclose the deal value.
The business generated about $90 million in sales in the
fiscal year ended February 2016, accounting for 4.8 percent of
the company's total sales.
Finish Line said it expects to book a charge of about $33
million-$36 million related to the sale in the current quarter.
"As we exit the running specialty business, we dedicate our
entire focus to serving our core Finish Line and Finish Line
Macy's customers," Chief Executive Sam Sato said in a statement.
Finish Line, whose shares were up 1 percent in post-market
trading, said it expects realize a cash tax benefit of about $29
million-$31 million from the sale, a portion of which it expects
to receive in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)