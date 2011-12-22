UPDATE 2-Finish Line sprints ahead on running shoes

* Q3 EPS $0.11, in line with estimates
* Q3 rev $282.0 mln vs est. $272.6 mln
* Q3 comparable sales up 7.7 pct
By Ranjita Ganesan
Dec 21 Finish Line Inc's
third-quarter sales topped market expectations as customers
continued to spend on running shoes, and the footwear retailer
said it plans to expand its digital business.
Shoe companies have been seeing a surge in popularity of
lightweight and running shoes, which are selling well even at
higher prices.
Finish Line, which sells brands from companies such as Nike
Inc, Puma and Adidas AG, said it is
working to make Web store transactions simpler and is growing
its social media presence.
The company, founded by three runners in 1976, said
comparable-store sales, including digital sales, were up 7
percent for the Nov. 27-Dec. 18 period.
Traffic to its website from smartphone and tablets increased
29 percent in the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up from the
historical mid-teen range, Chief Merchandise Officer Samuel Sato
told Reuters.
"Within the footwear category, we haven't seen any price
resistance. Product innovation in terms of design, technology
and functionality will ultimately drive consumer demand," Sato
said.
Demand for athletic and running shoes boosted Finish Line's
third-quarter sales by 8 percent to $282 million, beating Wall
Street expectations of $272.6 million.
Last month, larger rival Foot Locker Inc also posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales
of its running shoes.
And on Tuesday, Finish Line's largest supplier, Nike posted
quarterly results that beat estimates as its swoosh-logoed shoes
attracted shoppers, especially in emerging markets, despite
higher prices.
Finish Line earned 11 cents a share in the third quarter, in
line with analysts' estimates.
Same-store sales rose 7.7 percent in the quarter, driven by
a 61 percent jump in online sales.
Indianapolis-based Finish Line's shares, which have risen
more than 17 percent from the beginning of this year, were up
slightly at $20.80 after the bell on Wednesday. They had closed
at $20.70 on Nasdaq.