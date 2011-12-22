UPDATE 2-Finish Line sprints ahead on running shoes

* Q3 EPS $0.11, in line with estimates

By Ranjita Ganesan

Dec 21 Finish Line Inc's third-quarter sales topped market expectations as customers continued to spend on running shoes, and the footwear retailer said it plans to expand its digital business.

Shoe companies have been seeing a surge in popularity of lightweight and running shoes, which are selling well even at higher prices.

Finish Line, which sells brands from companies such as Nike Inc, Puma and Adidas AG, said it is working to make Web store transactions simpler and is growing its social media presence.

The company, founded by three runners in 1976, said comparable-store sales, including digital sales, were up 7 percent for the Nov. 27-Dec. 18 period.

Traffic to its website from smartphone and tablets increased 29 percent in the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up from the historical mid-teen range, Chief Merchandise Officer Samuel Sato told Reuters.

"Within the footwear category, we haven't seen any price resistance. Product innovation in terms of design, technology and functionality will ultimately drive consumer demand," Sato said.

Demand for athletic and running shoes boosted Finish Line's third-quarter sales by 8 percent to $282 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $272.6 million.

Last month, larger rival Foot Locker Inc also posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales of its running shoes.

And on Tuesday, Finish Line's largest supplier, Nike posted quarterly results that beat estimates as its swoosh-logoed shoes attracted shoppers, especially in emerging markets, despite higher prices.

Finish Line earned 11 cents a share in the third quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

Same-store sales rose 7.7 percent in the quarter, driven by a 61 percent jump in online sales.

Indianapolis-based Finish Line's shares, which have risen more than 17 percent from the beginning of this year, were up slightly at $20.80 after the bell on Wednesday. They had closed at $20.70 on Nasdaq.