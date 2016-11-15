CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Finish Line to explore alternatives for JackRabbit, including sale

(Corrects paragraph 7 to make clear quarterly sales were
reported in September)
Nov 15 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc
said on Tuesday it would explore strategic
alternatives, including a sale, for its JackRabbit specialty
running store chain.
The company's move comes amid a spate of bankruptcies of
sporting goods companies, including retailer Sports Authority
and sports gear maker Performance Sports Group.
Traditional sporting goods stores have been struggling with
weak sales and mounting losses as online retailers, especially
Amazon.com Inc, offer shoes and other sports apparel at
lower prices and have made shopping more convenient.
Finish Line, whose shares were untraded before the opening
bell, said it expected to record a non-cash goodwill impairment
charge of about $44 million in the third quarter of fiscal year
ending Feb. 27 related to JackRabbit.
JackRabbit, previously known as Running Specialty Group,
includes 70 specialty running stores in 17 U.S. states selling
brands such as Brooks, ASICS and Hoka One One.
Finish Line operates about 980 namesake stores, mainly in
the United States.
Finish Line in September reported in better-than-expected
second-quarter sales and same-store sales as more shoppers
visited its stores.
The company's same-store sales rose 5.1 percent, compared
with the 2.8 percent rise analysts on average had expected,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)