REFILE-Finnish bank watchdog may demand higher risk weights on housing loans

(Fixes garble in headline)

HELSINKI Dec 22 Finland's bank watchdog will start preparations for setting higher risk weights on housing loans in banks' capital adequacy calculations, it said on Tuesday, concerned about growing household debt in a weak economy.

The watchdog said if problems hit the indebted household sector it could lead to loan losses and also decrease consumption. However, it saw no need to impose countercyclical capital buffer requirements on the banks.

"The increased accumulation of debt adds to the vulnerability of the household sector, thereby reinforcing the seriousness of any disruptions affecting household sector solvency," it said in a statement.

The bank lobby opposes the idea of increased risk weights, saying it sees no new threats in sight and that tighter rules could only hamper economic growth further.

"Increasing the risk weights on housing loans will add to the costs for the banks, which could reflect to the terms of new loans," it said.

The Finnish economy has contracted for three consecutive years due to a string of internal and external problems, including the decline and eventual sale of Nokia's handset business and recession in neighbouring Russia.

The gross domestic product is expected to flatline this year and recover slowly in the following years.

Finland's biggest banks include OP-Pohjola and the subsidiaries of Nordea and Danske Bank. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)