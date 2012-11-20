Finnish finance minister says Greek aid approval not certain

HELSINKI Nov 20 Finland's finance minister said
on Tuesday she was unsure whether euro zone finance ministers
would approve Greece's next loan tranche at a meeting later in
the day.
"I'm not at all sure that it will happen. More information
is needed before a decision can be made, so the situation is
very much open," Jutta Urpilainen told reporters after a
parliamentary briefing.
Finance ministers had been seen as likely to give tentative
approval for the next tranche on Tuesday though the money is
unlikely to be disbursed before December and a deal on debt
reduction may require further talks.
Urpilainen repeated that Finland was ready to give Greece
more time to reach its financing programme targets but said a
restructuring of its debt was out of the question.