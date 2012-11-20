版本:
Finnish finance minister says Greek aid approval not certain

HELSINKI Nov 20 Finland's finance minister said on Tuesday she was unsure whether euro zone finance ministers would approve Greece's next loan tranche at a meeting later in the day.

"I'm not at all sure that it will happen. More information is needed before a decision can be made, so the situation is very much open," Jutta Urpilainen told reporters after a parliamentary briefing.

Finance ministers had been seen as likely to give tentative approval for the next tranche on Tuesday though the money is unlikely to be disbursed before December and a deal on debt reduction may require further talks.

Urpilainen repeated that Finland was ready to give Greece more time to reach its financing programme targets but said a restructuring of its debt was out of the question.

