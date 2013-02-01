TVO receives suppliers' bids for Olkiluoto 4

HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish utility Teollisuuden
Voima (TVO) received bids this week from five potential
suppliers for its Olkiluoto 4 nuclear reactor on the west coast
of Finland.
Areva, GE Hitachi , Korea Hydro and
Nuclear Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Toshiba had submitted bids, the company said.
TVO declined to say when it would decide on a supplier,
although it needs to make a decision before submitting a
construction licence application to the Finnish government,
which is due by mid-2015.
Building work on the reactor will start after TVO obtains
necessary approvals including a government construction licence.
Areva and Siemens AG have been working on another
TVO reactor, Olkiluoto 3, and the project has been plagued by
delays and ballooning costs.