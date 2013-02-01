版本:
TVO receives suppliers' bids for Olkiluoto 4

HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) received bids this week from five potential suppliers for its Olkiluoto 4 nuclear reactor on the west coast of Finland.

Areva, GE Hitachi , Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Toshiba had submitted bids, the company said.

TVO declined to say when it would decide on a supplier, although it needs to make a decision before submitting a construction licence application to the Finnish government, which is due by mid-2015.

Building work on the reactor will start after TVO obtains necessary approvals including a government construction licence.

Areva and Siemens AG have been working on another TVO reactor, Olkiluoto 3, and the project has been plagued by delays and ballooning costs.
