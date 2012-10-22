Finnish PM unhurt after knife attack thwarted

HELSINKI Oct 22 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen was unhurt after a man tried to attack him with a knife on Monday, the daily Helsingin Sanomat reported on its website.

Katainen was campaigning in Turku, western Finland, when a man came up to him brandishing a knife, the report said. Katainen's security guards stopped the man, and he was taken away by police in handcuffs, it said.

Katainen, head of the National Coalition Party, later resumed greeting voters ahead of municipal elections due on Sunday, the paper said.