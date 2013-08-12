Europe's slowdown forces Finland to turn to Russia again

* Russia emerges as strong card for many Finnish businesses
* Exports to Russia helping to offset weak European demand
* Finnish businesses set aside historic grudges
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Aug 11 After decades of pursuing trade
with western Europe, Finland is becoming dependent on Russia
again as that country's burgeoning middle class and wealthy
investors provide opportunities for growth lacking in
recession-hit Europe.
While some Finns still view their eastern neighbour and
former ruler with suspicion, expectations of only a slow
European recovery mean more businesses are likely to embrace
closer ties with Russia, signalling a readjustment after two
decades of close commercial relations with Europe.
Recent trade data show a shift has already begun. Finnish
exports to the rest of the European Union fell 4 percent
year-on-year in the first five months of 2013, while those to
Russia rose 4 percent.
Judging from second-quarter corporate results, which showed
a wide range of companies hit by uncertainty in Europe, Finland
may become even more dependent on Russia. Top companies such as
retailer Kesko and department store chain Stockmann
have cited Russia as their strongest card.
Kesko, which controls about 35 percent of Finland's grocery
and hardware trade, opened its second Russian food store in May
and plans eight more in the next three years.
The expansion, which capitalises on strong consumer trends
as well as Finland's high reputation for food safety and product
quality, comes as Kesko has cut hundreds of jobs in Finland and
lowered its profit forecasts.
"The growth potential that the Russian markets offer to
Finland is truly remarkable in the longer term," chief financial
officer Jukka Erlund told Reuters.
Stockmann on Friday reported a surprise rise in quarterly
operating profit, saying strong earnings in Russia, particularly
at its department store in St. Petersburg, offset weak spending
in Finland.
Tyre maker Nokian Renkaat started production in
Russia in 2005, and has since been boosting capacity at its
Vsevolozhsk factory near St Petersburg, enough to make it
Russia's market leader in passenger vehicle tyres.
"Finland and Finnish products have an excellent reputation
in the country. Culturally, we are considered honest, almost
naive," the tyre maker's chief executive Kim Gran said.
"Finland's small businesses should make a stronger effort to
establish operation in Russia."
Exports to Russia have almost tripled since 2000, led by
growing demand for a range of goods including mining machinery,
wood products and chemicals in addition to gadgets such as
Nokia's mobile phones.
While Russia's growth has recently shown signs of slowing
down amid falling oil and gas prices, economists say it still
provides much-needed support for the small Finnish economy that
is running a current account deficit and is expected to contract
in 2013 for the second year in a row.
HISTORIC GRUDGES
Historically, Finland's dependence on its powerful
neighbour, which was also its ruler through the 19th century, -
is not particularly new. Postwar Finland relied heavily on trade
with the Soviet Union.
But the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 triggered a deep
recession in Finland, prompting its leaders to turn westward and
seek greater integration with Europe by joining the EU and the
euro in a switch that economists say helped Finland become one
of the world's richest economies per capita.
While official relations with Russia are now mostly cordial,
there is still a feeling of mistrust, particularly among older
generations who experienced the 1939-1940 Winter War and
subsequent Continuation War against the Soviet Union.
Finnish men still spend up to a year in compulsory military
service, training to defend their 1,340-km (840 miles) border to
the east.
Businesses, however, are putting aside such historic grudges
as roubles make up for a lack of domestic and European funds.
For example, Russia's Rosatom recently emerged as the
primary candidate to supply a reactor for Finland's nuclear
consortium Fennovoima. Rosatom has said it may invest in the
project, estimated to cost around 4 to 6 billion euros, which
would put to rest funding concerns after German utility E.ON
announced its exit from the consortium.
In another high-profile deal, Russian-Finnish billionaire
Gennady Timchenko and other associates of President Vladimir
Putin agreed in June to buy Finland's biggest ice hockey and
concert venue in Helsinki, and the local Jokerit team is
expected to join Russia's KHL hockey league.
Russian wealth is also becoming more visible at street
level.
The number of Russian visitors rose 10 percent last year to
3.6 million, accounting for nearly half of all foreign visitors.
To accommodate such customers, many on tax-free shopping
expeditions, Stockmann's flagship store in downtown Helsinki
recently started accepting roubles.
An increasing number of Russians are also investing in
Finnish property, drawn by the country's safety and abundance of
lakeside cottages. A recent government study showed Russian
consumers could spend 2.4 billion euros on Finnish real estate
through 2030.
The same report, however, also showed over half of those
Finnish lawmakers who were surveyed support restrictions on
Russian property ownership.
"They have to be carefully evaluated, near military sites,"
one anonymous politician wrote. "Overall, security has to be
taken into account."