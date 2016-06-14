Finland, home to Nokia and jobless engineers, struggles to fill tech jobs

* Once-renowned technology sector shed 15,000 jobs
* Start-ups often reluctant to hire people from big firms
* Immigration policies seen hampering recruitment
By Tuomas Forsell
HELSINKI, June 14 Finland, whose once-renowned
technology sector shed 15,000 jobs with the demise of Nokia's
mobile phone business, is struggling to fill
thousands of vacancies for software developers because it lacks
people with the right skills.
At the same time, technology firms say immigration policies
hamper recruiting trained workers from abroad, adding to the
factors weighing on growth prospects for an industry considered
key to the stagnant economy's recovery.
"We want the best game developers working for us, but not
all of them can come from Finland," said Ilkka Paananen, chief
executive of mobile game maker Supercell which made close to $1
billion in core profit last year with just 180 employees.
"Hiring the world's best to come here is the best
opportunity", but inability to hire the right staff would pose
"the biggest risk to our company's growth," he said.
The country's technology sector is looking for about 7,000
programmers, according to the Finnish Software Industry and
Entrepreneurs' Association.
The country has high hopes for its start-ups, especially
mobile gaming firms, following global successes for Finnish
firms such as Supercell's 'Clash of Clans' and Rovio's 'Angry
Birds' mobile games.
Small software firms often look for people with special
skills who are ready to start work without training, officials
and entrepreneurs say.
That is bad news for Nokia veterans.
Nokia dominated around 40 percent of the world's mobile
phone industry in 2008, but its products were eclipsed by
touch-screen smartphones made by Apple and Samsung.
Thousands of highly-paid engineers lost their jobs before
and after Microsoft acquired Nokia's mobile phone
business for 5.4 billion euros ($6.06 billion) in 2014.
MORE JOB CUTS
Just last month, Nokia, nowadays focused on telecom
networks, and Microsoft announced they would cut about 2,400
further Finnish jobs in total.
The decline of the handset business and the lack of
substitute jobs is the main reason for Finland's economic
malaise that has pushed unemployment to above 9 percent.
Microsoft's recent plan to pull out from phone development
has angered the Finnish government which has demanded the
company help those who are laid-off to find new jobs or set up
their own businesses.
Nokia and Microsoft both offer retraining programmes as part
of their severance packages. The goverment has put aside funds
for training and is seeking EU funding.
However, some entrepreneurs say start-ups are often
reluctant to hire people with a background in companies like
Nokia with organisational hierarchies and narrow expert roles.
"It's not necessarily a question of skills, but of fitting
in to the workplace. Working in a fast-changing start-up
environment is very different than working for a large
corporation," said Micke Paqvalen, chief executive of
advertising automation company Kiosked.
Kiosked and other start-ups regularly hire some Finnish
university graduates, but for more experienced coders they must
look abroad - and that too is challenging.
Supercell's Paananen said lengthy application procesess have
stalled recruitment and may have led to potential employees
taking up offers from Silicon Valley, Berlin or Singapore
instead.
"Getting residence and work permits can take up to six
months. In our business, this is an eternity, and the situation
is even worse for spouses, who might not get permits at all," he
said.
FREE SCHOOLS, HIGH TAXES
Some software companies don't see it as their role to train
recruits for more senior jobs. Rasmus Roiha, CEO of the Software
Industry and Entrepreneurs' Association, said companies he
represents tell him: "We are not in the education business, we
are software companies."
Finnish companies don't pay as much as their Asian and
Silicon Valley peers, but experienced software engineers earn
roughly the same as they would in other European cities,
according to Finnish ICT (information and communications
technology) Association Tivia.
However, the Finnish education system, free up to university
level, is attractive.
"If the recruits are single, they'll get more money
elsewhere. But once they have a family, Finland becomes
competitive," Roiha said.
Experienced developers rate Finnish public services very
highly when considering job offers, though "taxes make them roll
their eyes", said Christian Fredrikson, chief executive at cyber
security firm F-Secure.
Finland, along with other Nordic states, has one of the
world's highest tax takes, equivalent to 44.5 percent of GDP in
2015.
Helsinki-based start-up Integrify has launched a new
initiative to tackle the problem: In April, it started training
asylum seekers in specialised programming skills as a fast track
to jobs that require no Finnish language ability.
"In software companies, English and coding skills are all
you need," said Integrify CEO Daniel Rahman.
The company has partnered with seven programming firms which
give asylum seekers trainee jobs as part of a six-month course.
The aim is to train up to 200 asylum seekers this year.
Sharmake Abukar Amin, a Somali journalist who came to
Finland seeking asylum in January, said he previously thought
his only option for finding a job was to learn Finnish.
"Coding is another opportunity to me. Better than cleaning
or working in a restaurant," he said.
Roiha, from the software association, said Integrify's
coders might have a good chance to find entry level positions,
but would need further studies to land more specialised jobs.
"Six months is not enough to become a software developer,
but it can be a good start for a long career."
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Adrian Croft)