MILAN Feb 25 Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday its AgustaWestland unit had won orders to sell 24 helicopters for an overall price of around 260 million euros ($357 million).

The contracts have been signed during the Heli-Expo 2014 industry fair currently taking place in Anaheim, California, and include also maintenance and training services, Finmeccanica said in a statement.