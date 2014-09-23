Finmeccanica unit sues to block U.S. helicopter deal for Airbus

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 AgustaWestland, a unit of
Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, has sued the U.S. Army to
block its plans to buy 155 helicopters built by Europe's Airbus
without a competition, arguing that its own helicopters
would be cheaper to buy and operate.
AgustaWestland asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in
Washington to issue a temporary restraining order barring the
Army from awarding the contract to Airbus without a competition,
according to the complaint filed Sept. 19.
The U.S. Army issued a notice to industry on Sept. 4, saying
that it planned to buy only EC-145 helicopters to replace its
fleet of primary training helicopters.
The Army plans to repurpose about 100 twin-engine UH-72A
Airbus light utility helicopters that are being used in the
field as training helicopters, and then buy 155 additional
helicopters made by Airbus. The UH-72A helicopters are a
modified version of Airbus's commercial EH-145 helicopter.
The Army's decision has also drawn criticism from Bell
Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc.
"The Army has acted unlawfully and unreasonably by
restricting competition to only EC-145 helicopters and by not
opening the competition for its requirements to other helicopter
manufacturers," AgustaWestland wrote in its motion.
No comment was immediately available from the U.S. Army or
AgustaWestland.
In the motion, AgustaWestland said other single-engine
helicopters such as its AW119Kx helicopter, could meet the
Army's needs, and would be cheaper to buy and operate.
It said the cost of each UH-72A helicopter was about $7.5
million, compared with $3.25 million for AgustaWestland's
AW199Kx.
That meant the U.S. Army could save hundreds of millions of
dollars by buying a different helicopter, the company said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)