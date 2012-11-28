版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三

Finmeccanica draws interest for five-year bond - sources

MILAN Nov 28 Italy's defence group Finmeccanica has drawn interest for a five-year bond with a yield indicated in the high part of 300 basis points following a meeting with investors, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said around 100 investors took part in a call with Finmeccanica on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica asked Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and UniCredit to organise a credit update call.

