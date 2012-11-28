Finmeccanica launches 5-year benchmark bond - leads

UPDATE 2-Soccer-United's Ibrahimovic strikes twice to win League Cup
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
MILAN Nov 28 Italy's defence and aeronautics group Finmeccanica has launched a five-year benchmark bond, two lead managers told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bond has a yield indicated in an area of 380 basis points over the midswap rate, they said.
Benchmark bonds are usually worth at least 500 million euros ($647 million).
The banks managing the issue are Banca IMI, Bnp Paribas, JP Morgan and UniCredit.
Finmeccanica has a 'Baa3' rating with Moody's and 'BBB-' with S&P's and Fitch.
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.