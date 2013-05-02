Finmeccanica's unit wins $141 mln contract for F-35 programme

MILAN May 2 Alenia Aermacchi, a company of Italy's defence group Finmeccanica, has won a contract worth $141 million for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets programme.

In a statement on Thursday, Finmeccanica said Alenia Aermacchi will provide components for the central fuselage, wing and wing box, which will be made at its plants in Italy.