Finmeccanica no longer looking to sell U.S. unit DRS -source

MILAN, July 26 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica is no longer looking to sell DRS
Technologies due to the improved performance of its U.S. unit, a
source close to the matter said on Sunday, confirming a press
report.
Britain's Financial Times reported earlier on Sunday that a
brighter defence outlook and a better than expected performance
this year for the U.S. electronics business Finmeccanica bought
in 2008 for $5.2 billion had led the Italian state-owned group
to keep DRS.
At the start of July Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti said DRS
was doing very well and first-half results looked better than
expected. The unit had won some important multi-year contracts
and its price tag, if it ever got sold, was now higher, he said.
The value of the unit had been hit by declining U.S. defence
spending in the years after the acquisition.
Separately on Sunday, Finmeccanica said in a statement it
had signed a contract worth a few hundred million euros to
supply Qatar's army with an air surveillance and defence system.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Silvia Aloisi and David Evans)