UPDATE 5-Finmeccanica agrees sale of rail businesses to Hitachi for $2.2 bln

* Rail asset sales to cut Finmeccanica debt by 15 pct
* Expected to boost investor confidence in turnaround plan
* Finmeccanica bond prices rise sharply
* Deal strengthens Hitachi foothold in Europe
(Adds Finmeccanica CEO's comments throughout)
By Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za
MILAN, Feb 24 Italian aerospace and defence
group Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its rail
business to Hitachi Ltd in a deal which will cost the
Japanese conglomerate up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) and
cut Finmeccanica's debt by 15 percent.
For Hitachi the acquisition will strengthen its position in
Europe, where it competes with the world's top three
international train makers - Canada's Bombardier,
Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom. The
Japanese group had already moved its global rail division to
London last year.
State-controlled Finmeccanica has been trying to sell
loss-making train unit AnsaldoBreda and its controlling stake in
rail-signalling company Ansaldo STS for almost four
years, deeming the business to be too small to compete on its
own in foreign markets.
However, corruption scandals and political meddling delayed
the process, prompting ratings agencies to downgrade the Italian
group's 4.1 billion euros of debt to junk status, increasing its
financing costs and damaging its international competitiveness.
The Hitachi deal, which will cut Finmeccanica's debt by 600
million euros, is expected to boost investors' confidence in
Chief Executive Mauro Moretti's ability to turn the company
around but analysts said they do not expect an immediate upgrade
to its ratings.
Moretti said at a press conference late on Tuesday earnings
targets for this year would be revised higher and credit ratings
would improve after the sale.
Moretti, the Italian rail industry veteran who took over at
Finmeccanica eight months ago, wants to cut debt to below 3.5
billion euros by 2017, sell non-core businesses and find a
partner for its U.S. defence subsidiary DRS Technologies.
"With this deal Finmeccanica becomes a pure aerospace,
defence and security company," Chief Financial Officer Gian
Piero Cutillo told analysts, adding that the remaining non-core
businesses accounted for under 1 percent of the group's sales of
14 billion euros.
The Hitachi deal is the latest big merger in the rail sector
after Siemens' 2.2 billion-euro takeover of Invensys's
rail signalling arm in 2013, as the industry consolidates in the
face of increasingly fierce competition.
China's CNR and rival CSR Corp plan to
merge to create a $26 billion company, the world's largest
trainmaker by sales thanks to its domestic market, which is now
looking to export markets for its high-speed trains.
Banking sources said on Tuesday CNR might yet make a
counter-offer for Ansaldo STS, attracted by Ansaldo's ERTMS
technology (European Railway Traffic Management System) to help
it get into European markets. Last year CNR pulled out of the
bidding due to the distractions of its domestic merger, leaving
Chinese IT group Insigma to bid alone.
"This is a now or never opportunity for CNR," one banker
familiar with the industry said.
But Moretti and Hitachi said they did not expect there would
be a bidding war for control of Ansaldo STS.
"I don't think there can be a hostile bid," Moretti said,
but added if there was a counter bid "it will be discussed".
For Hitachi, the main attraction is also Ansaldo STS, as it
would help it sell carriage and signals packages as well as
giving it a manufacturing hub in continental Europe.
Hitachi is expected to launch its mandatory offer for
Ansaldo STS in September, as the regulatory approvals process
could take up to five months and involve several jurisdictions,
one of the banking sources said.
"We negotiated for 40 percent and I am confident we can lift
our stake to above a majority," Hitachi Rail Chief Executive
Alistair Dormer said.
The company behind Japan's first "bullet" trains is already
investing in a plant in northeast England in a drive to expand
within Europe and beyond while its domestic market shrinks.
Ansaldo STS has long made signal systems for North America
and Europe - a good fit for Hitachi given that Japanese signal
systems are often incompatible with foreign railways.
"By acquiring these complementary companies it will give us
a bigger global base. We hope to compete better with the
so-called big three in volume and size," Hitachi's CEO Hiroaki
Nakanishi told a press conference in Tokyo.
BONDS RISE SHARPLY
Finmeccanica's shares closed down 1 percent at 10.87 euros,
having risen more than 6 percent in the previous session amidst
reports of a deal, while the company's bonds were sharply
higher. Ansaldo STS's shares closed up 6 percent at 9.37 euros,
just below the price offered by Hitachi.
Finmeccanica has about 5 billion euros of outstanding bonds,
with coupons ranging from 4.375 percent to 8 percent.
Hitachi, which was advised by Citi, will pay 773 million
euros for Finmeccanica's 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS.
The Japanese company will pay 9.65 euros for each Ansaldo
STS share - a 9.2 percent premium to the stock's closing level
on Monday - and launch a mandatory offer to buy out other
shareholders. If all shareholders tender their shares, the
overall price will rise to a little more than 1.9 billion euros.
Finmeccanica's financial advisors were Mediobanca and UBS.
Hitachi will also pay 36 million euros for AnsaldoBreda,
excluding a factory in Sicily, certain residual contracts and
other activities that need revamping.
($1= 0.8835 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London, Thomas
Wilson in Tokyo and Paolo Biondi in Rome; Editing by David
Goodman, Greg Mahlich and Susan Thomas)