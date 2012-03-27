Finmeccanica-Hitachi talks intensified in recent months-source

ROME, March 27 Talks between Finmeccanica and
Japan's Hitachi over a stake sale in the the Italian
defence group's train-making unit AnsaldoBreda have intensified
in recent months, a source close to the talks told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several
foreign groups, including Hitachi, had also expressed interest
for Finmeccanica's Ansaldo STS rail-signalling systems
unit.
The source mentioned Bombardier Inc, Alstom SA
, Siemens AG and Mitsubishi as the other
groups interested in Ansaldo STS.