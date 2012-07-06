Finmeccanica disposal talks with Siemens, Hitachi proceeding-source

ROME, July 6 Finmeccanica is pressing
ahead with talks with Germany's Siemens and Japan's
Hitachi over buying stakes in energy and transport
units of the Italian defence group, a source close to the matter
said on Friday.
"It's now a more likely probability that Finmeccanica can
sell at least one of the two planned disposals in the transport
and energy sectors by the end of the year," the source said.
Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of more than 2 billion
euros in 2011, is seeking to raise some 1 billion from asset
sales as a vital part of its turnaround strategy.
Sources have said Siemens is in talks to buy a stake in
Finmeccanica's energy unit Ansaldo Energia.
Trade unionists have said Hitachi is in due diligence for
the group's AnsaldoBreda unit and possibly its listed subsidiary
Ansaldo STS.