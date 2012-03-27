UPDATE 3-Hitachi approaches Finmeccanica over rail business

* Japan's Hitachi eyes stakes in rail units-trade union
* Talks with Hitachi intensified in recent months-source
* AnsaldoBreda, unions ink deal on restructuring-trade union
* Finmeccanica books 2.3 bln euro FY loss on write-downs
* Finmeccanica shares up more than 10 percent on M&A hopes
By Danilo Masoni and Paolo Biondi
MILAN/ROME, March 27 Japanese group Hitachi
has approached Finmeccanica about buying some
of the rail operations the Italian defence firm wants to sell, a
union official said on Tuesday, raising hopes the seller's
turnaround plan could gain traction.
Finmeccanica , which on Tuesday announced a 2.3 billion euro
($3.06 billion) net loss for 2011, singled out last year its
loss-making train-making unit AnsaldoBreda, its rail
signalling-systems affiliate Ansaldo STS, and power
engineering firm AnsaldoEnergia as non-strategic.
"Hitachi is interested (in AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS).
But any marriage would need time and I don't think it's around
the corner," Giovanni Contento, national secretary at Italian
union UILM, told Reuters.
He said AnsaldoBreda and unions had reached a deal on Monday
over the restructuring, a step which analysts say could be
crucial for any bidder to enter final talks.
The agreement document, seen by Reuters, sees breakeven
b eing reached i n 2014 and cost savings for 280 million euros in
three years, of which 45 million euros this year.
A source close to the talks told Reuters that discussions
with Hitachi over a stake sale in AnsaldoBreda had intensified
in recent months after interest from U.S. General Electric
had cooled.
Ansaldo STS, which alone has a market capitalisation of
about 1 billion euros, is the most attractive of the
transportation assets earmarked for a possible sale.
AnsaldoBreda, which employs about 3,000 people partly in
unemployment-plagued cities of Naples and Reggio Calabria, is
loss making and has a debt of around 500 million euros.
CLEAN-UP
Finmeccanica unveiled on Tuesday a 2011 net loss of 2.3
billion euros, after booking one-off charges of 3 billion euros
to clean up its balance sheet under a new management.
The company, Italy's second biggest industrial employer
with some 75,000 staff, underwent a management shake-up in
December in the wake of an ongoing corruption probe in Italy
that forced out previous boss Pier Francesco Guarguaglini.
The appointment of insider Giuseppe Orsi, who took over
Guarguaglini's powers as chairman, was a test for the new
Italian government of Mario Monti and reflects in part a change
in tone compared to the previous government of Silvio
Berlusconi.
"2011 results remove uncertainty a n d lay solid foundations
for our future which will mark a break with the past from the
industrial, strategic, management and ethical point o f view,"
Orsi said at a press conference.
Orsi, an aeronautical engineer who started his career 39
years ago in a firm now part of the conglomerate, announced last
year plans to sell 1 billion euros of assets by end-20 12 to
avo id the group's credit rating bei ng cut to junk.
He is pressing ahead with rebuilding the group's reputation
and turning its business round by focusing on core defence and
aerospace operations.
Guarguaglini is under investigation as part of the probe
focusing on accusations of false invoices and slush funds to pay
bribes. He has denied wrongdoing.
FOREIGN INTEREST
The source close to the talks said several foreign groups,
including Hitachi, had expressed interest for Finmeccanica's
Ansaldo STS. The source mentioned Bombardier Inc,
Alstom SA, Siemens AG and Mitsubishi.
Finmeccanica and Alstom declined to comment. The other
companies were not immediately available for comment.
In March, Vinhod Sahai, a Milan-based Indian businessmen,
told Reuters he had made an expression of interest for
AnsaldoBreda on behalf of an Indian investor.
Earlier on Tuesday, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said in
an unsourced report Hitachi could be close to buying a 50
percent stake in AnsaldoBreda and 29 percent of Ansaldo STS.
An Hitachi spokesman in Tokyo said the company's policy was
not to comment on rumours.
Contento, the union leader, said a U.S. or a Japanese
partner could make a better fit for AnsaldoBreda because he
expected partnership with larger European rivals such as Alstom
or Siemens to lead to job losses.
Approval from trade unions would make it easier for
Finmeccanica to finalise any deal.
Finmeccanica shares hit a 9-day high on Tuesday before
closing almost 11 percent higher at 3.852 euros. The stock h as
lo st 60 percent ov er the l ast year as the corruption probe an d
expected losses took their toll.