Man arrested in Finmeccanica India deal probe released

MILAN Oct 21 Guido Ralph Haschke, a businessman
who has advised Finmeccanica, said he had been
released after being arrested on Friday in Switzerland in
connection with an Italian probe into alleged bribes paid by the
defence group.
"I was immediately released because the judge reckoned that
there was no reason for the arrest," Haschke told Reuters on
Sunday by phone from his home in the Swiss canton of Ticino.
That confirmed a report in Italian newspaper Corriere della
Sera which also said Swiss authorities had kept Haschke's
Italian and U.S. passports.
Swiss authorities were not available to comment.
Haschke is being investigated in Italy on allegations he was
an intermediary in a bribe paid to secure a 560 million euro
($730 million) contract for 12 helicopters won by Finmeccanica
unit AgustaWestland in 2010 from India.
He said he was "completely extraneous" to the accusations.
Italian judicial sources had said on Friday a man had been
arrested in a probe by federal prosecutors in Lugano into money
laundering connected to the main investigation by Italian
authorities.
In April, Italian prosecutors went to Switzerland to collect
evidence and verify money flows through Swiss accounts.
The main Italian probe has targeted Finmeccanica chairman
and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi, who has denied wrongdoing.
Politicians have called for the government, which owns about
30 percent of Finmeccanica, to intervene and force a management
shake-up at the country's second-biggest private company.
Orsi's lawyer said last Monday the case was a "blatant
mistake" and he would quit only if the government told him to do
so.
Named CEO in May 2011, Orsi also took over as chairman last
December after Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the
role over a separate corruption investigation.
Orsi has since been steering the loss-making company through
a restructuring, but has been weakened by news in February he
was being investigated in the Indian probe.
The investigation was triggered partly by allegations of a
disgruntled former Finmeccanica employee, himself under
investigation.
In May, Finmeccanica said probes into Indian orders and ties
with Haschke would not affect its 2011 results retrospectively.
($1 = 0.7674 euro)
