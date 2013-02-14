版本:
India says freezes Finmeccanica payments in chopper bribery case

NEW DELHI Feb 14 India has suspended payments to Finmeccanica following allegations the Italian defence group paid kickbacks to swing a $750 million deal for 12 luxury choppers, India's defence ministry said on Thursday.

