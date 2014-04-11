Judge approves consultant's plea deal in Finmeccanica bribery case -sources

BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy, April 11 An Italian judge
approved on Friday a plea bargain deal between prosecutors and a
consultant accused of bribing Indian officials to help a unit of
Italy's Finmeccanica win a helicopter contract, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Under the deal - which was reached last week but needed to
be ratified by a judge - Guido Ralph Haschke was sentenced for
international corruption to serve a year and 10 months under
home detention or performing community service, the sources
said.
This is the first sentence handed down in the scandal that
has harmed state-owned defence group Finmeccanica and its
helicopter unit AgustaWestland. Prosecutors said AgustaWestland
paid about 50 million euros in bribes to win the 560 million
euro ($777 million) Indian contract in 2010.
Under Italian law, entering a plea bargain does not amount
to an admission of guilt. Haschke, 62, who could not be reached
for comment on Friday, has never publicly admitted the bribery
accusations.
Former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi and the
former head of AgustaWestland, Bruno Spagnolini, are on trial in
the case after being charged with international corruption and
falsifying invoices.
Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, Orsi and Spagnolini deny any
wrongdoing. They have said the consultancy deals related to
engineering services which have all been documented and that no
payment ended up in the pockets of Indian officials.
For Haschke, a Swiss-resident Italian and U.S. national, the
plea bargain means he gets a lighter sentence than if he were
convicted on the same charges in a trial. The prosecutor avoids
a lengthy trial process that, in Italy, involves two appeals.
The sources said Judge Alessandro Chionna in the Tribunal of
Busto Arsizio would give Haschke, who owns a management and
business strategy consulting business, the reasons for the
sentence in around 15 days.
