Man arrested in connection with Finmeccanica probe-sources

MILAN Oct 19 A man was arrested in Switzerland
on Friday in connection with a probe into allegations that
Italian defence group Finmeccanica paid kickbacks to
win an Indian helicopter deal, Italian judicial sources said.
In an emailed statement, Swiss authorities said they had
asked magistrates to arrest an Italian-U.S. citizen on
allegations of money laundering and corruption in connection
with the supply of helicopters to India by an Italian
state-owned company. The statement did not elaborate.
The man is being investigated in Italy on allegations he was
an intermediary in a bribe paid to secure the 560-million-euro
Indian contract won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010,
the sources said.
He was arrested in a probe into money laundering by federal
prosecutors in Lugano connected to a main probe by Italian
authorities, they added.
That probe has targeted Finmeccanica's Italian Chairman and
CEO Giuseppe Orsi, who is facing calls by local politicians to
leave the helm of the defence conglomerate, the country's
second-biggest private group after Fiat.
In April, Italian prosecutors went to Switzerland to collect
evidence and verify money flows through Swiss accounts.
Orsi's lawyer said on Monday that the case was a "blatant
mistake" and that the executive did not intend to resign but
would quit only if the government, which owns around 30 percent
of Finmeccanica, told him to do so.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Friday shrugged off
reporters' questions over whether the government supported Orsi.
"It is not a matter of backing or not backing. Finmeccanica
is a company and we are shareholders," Grilli said on the
sidelines of an event in Bologna.
Orsi, who was named CEO in May 2011, took over as chairman
in December last year after his predecessor Pier Francesco
Guarguaglini resigned over a separate corruption investigation.
He has since been steering the loss-making company through a
tough restructuring, but has been weakened by news, which broke
in February, that he was being investigated in the Indian probe.
The investigation was triggered by allegations of an
ex-Finmeccanica employee, himself under investigation.
