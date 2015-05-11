Finmeccanica CEO says not interested in Sikorsky

ROME May 11 The chief executive of Italian
defence technology group Finmeccanica on Monday ruled
out a move for helicopter maker Sikorsky, which its parent
United Technologies is considering spinning off.
Mauro Moretti told Finmeccanica's shareholder meeting his
group had received several propositions but was not interested
in Sikorsky.
United Technologies is evaluating its options for Sikorsky
and expects to reach a decision on whether to spin off the unit
by the middle of the year.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)