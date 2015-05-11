Finmeccanica CEO says not interested in Sikorsky

ROME May 11 The chief executive of Italian defence technology group Finmeccanica on Monday ruled out a move for helicopter maker Sikorsky, which its parent United Technologies is considering spinning off.

Mauro Moretti told Finmeccanica's shareholder meeting his group had received several propositions but was not interested in Sikorsky.

United Technologies is evaluating its options for Sikorsky and expects to reach a decision on whether to spin off the unit by the middle of the year. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)