Finmeccanica eyes new U.S. orders for C-27J aircraft

MILAN, June 29 Finmeccanica said the United States might restart ordering C-27J military cargo aircraft, a key part of the relaunch of the Italian aerospace and defence group's Alenia Aermacchi unit.

Earlier this year, the United States ended the procurement of C-27Js when contracts for 17 out of 38 aircraft initially planned had yet to be finalised.

Finmeccanica said a committee at the U.S. Congress had reconsidered the decision.

"The cancellation was decided by the U.S. government ... but the congress, which has final approval over the budget, has taken steps to continue the C-27J program for at least another year," Alenia chief executive Giuseppe Giordo said on Friday.

U.S. defence contractor L-3 Communications Holdings is partner of Alenia in the C-27J project in the United States.

Finmeccanica is undergoing a restructuring plan that includes asset sales and an overhaul of unprofitable businesses.

The relaunch of Alenia includes focusing on proprietary products such as the C-27J. In May, Australia ordered 10 C-27Js worth 800 million euros.