UPDATE 2-Finning to buy parts of Bucyrus distribution business

Jan 18 Canada's Finning International Inc is to buy a part of Bucyrus distribution business from Caterpillar Inc for about $465 million to expand its presence in the mining industry.

Caterpillar bought Bucyrus for $7.6 billion last year, and is in the process of selling its distribution and support business.

In December, the U.S. heavy machinery maker said it would sell a part of the business to the industrial division of Malaysia's Sime Darby for about $360 million.

Finning -- the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer -- plans to buy the distribution and support business in parts of South America, Western Canada and the United Kingdom.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Finning, which expects the deal to add to its 2012 earnings, will fund the transaction primarily through debt.

The company has been in talks to buy the business since last August. Others including South African industrial group Barloworld have also said they are in talks to buy Bucyrus' distribution business.

The business that Finning is buying has annual revenue of about $600 million. About 900 former Bucyrus employees are expected to transition to Finning as part of the deal.

Finning shares rose 5 percent to C$25.71 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Caterpillar shares were up slightly at $103.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.