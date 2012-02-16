UPDATE 1-Finning profit rises on higher new equipment sales

Feb 16 XFinning International Inc
, which sells, rents and services heavy equipment,
posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher new
equipment and product support sales.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to C$71 million, or 41
Canadian cents per basic share, from C$55 million, or 32
Canadian cents per basic share, last year.
Revenue for Finning, the largest dealer of Caterpillar
equipment, rose 34 percent to C$1.81 billion.
The company, which has operations in western Canada, South
America, Ireland and UK, said new equipment revenue rose 58
percent to C$990 million while product support revenue rose 10
percent to C$642.6 million
Shares of the company, which have gained 44 percent in the
past four months, closed at C$26.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.