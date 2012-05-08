UPDATE 1-Canada's Finning raises sales outlook

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Finning International Inc's profit fell 7 percent on higher costs, even as the heavy equipment dealer raised its outlook for the next two years.
Finning said it now expects revenue to grow 8 to 10 percnt this year, and 10 to 15 percent in 2013. New equipment sales are expected to be comparable to levels posted in 2011.
Finning, the largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, also increased its dividend by 8 percent to 14 Canadian cents per share.
Net income for the first quarter fell to C$67 million ($66.92 million), or 39 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$72 million, or 42 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to C$1.47 billion. New equipment sales grew 15 percent to C$631.4 million.
Finning's shares, which have risen 16 percent so far in 2012, closed at C$25.35 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.