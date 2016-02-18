Finning International swings to loss; to cut more jobs

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Feb 18 Canada's Finning International Inc , the world's biggest dealer of Caterpillar Inc equipment, swung to a quarterly loss and said it would cut more jobs.
The company, which has been hurt by lower demand from the mining, energy and construction industries, posted a net loss of C$309 million ($225.75 million), or C$1.82 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a profit of C$107 million, or 62 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The company, which cut 13 percent of its global workforce last year, said it would cut another 400-500 jobs by mid-2016. ($1 = 1.3688 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.