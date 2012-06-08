Finning International sells C$150 mln debt - term sheet

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 Finning International Inc on Friday sold C$150 million ($146 million) of 30-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.077 percent notes, due June 13, 2042, were priced at par to yield 272 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.