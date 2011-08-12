UPDATE 1-Finning Q2 profit doubles

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Says strike at British Columbia unit to hurt Q3
* Q2 earnings per basic share C$0.48 vs $0.21 year ago (Follows alerts)
Aug 12 Finning International Inc's second-quarter profit more than doubled, but it expects the strike at its British Columbia unit and certain challenges with its new enterprise resource planning system to impact its third-quarter results in Canada.
Finning, the largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, had received a strike notice after the worker's union at the unit rejected its wage agreement proposal.
Finning also said it has entered into preliminary talks with Caterpillar regarding possible purchase of certain distribution rights related to Caterpillar's recently announced Bucyrus acquisition.
For the April-June quarter, net income rose to C$82 million, or 48 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$36 million, or 21 Canadian cents per basic share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which has operations in western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Ireland and the UK, rose 39 percent to C$1.5 billion, due in part to strong new equipment sales.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Finning's shares were up 80 Canadian cents at C$26.20 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.