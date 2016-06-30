Hungary's Richter says buys Swiss-based Finox for $194 mln

BUDAPEST, June 30 Hungarian drug maker Richter
has acquired Swiss-based biotech company Finox Holding
for 190 million Swiss francs ($193.86 million), expanding its
presence in major European markets, Richter said in a statement
on Thursday.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, also said it had obtained global
rights for Finox female infertility medicine BEMFOLA, which
received marketing authorisation in the European Union in May
2014.
BEMFOLA is currently sold in more than 20 countries, it
said.
($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)