UPDATE 2-Hungary's Richter buys Swiss biotech company Finox for $194 mln

* Deal gives Richter rights for female infertility drug
Bemfola
* Acquisition boosts Richter's presence in European markets
* To consolidate Finox from the second half of 2016 -CEO
* Deal to boost Richter's top line by 15 mln euros this year
-CEO
* Richter shares rise 0.9 percent, outperforming market
(Adds detail, comments from CEO, market reaction)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, June 30 Hungarian drugmaker Richter
has acquired Swiss biotech company Finox Holding for
190 million Swiss francs ($194 million), expanding its presence
in major European markets, Richter said on Thursday.
The deal gives Richter, which makes gynaecological,
cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, global rights
for Finox's female infertility medicine Bemfola in all markets
apart from the United States.
The acquisition is part of a drive by Richter to expand its
global reach and reduce reliance on its single biggest market,
Russia, which is hit by European Union sanctions as well as
Ukraine, which is mired in an economic crisis.
At 0748 GMT, Richter's shares traded 1.6 percent higher at
5,640 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the
blue chip index, which rose 0.7 percent.
Bemfola is sold in more than 20 countries, taking in
European Union member states, Israel, the Middle East and
Australia.
"Finox represents a unique opportunity for Richter to widen
its core Women's Healthcare franchise and further emphasises its
commitment to biosimilar business," a Richter statement said.
"This acquisition allows Richter to establish its presence
in the female fertility therapeutic area -- a major growth
market."
Richter said the global market for such infertility products
is worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) and is
growing by about 4 percent a year, largely driven by couples
waiting longer before starting a family.
Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said that Richter would finance
the transaction, one of its biggest acquisitions in recent
years, from cash and the company expected the deal to boost its
profitability from the first year.
Richter will consolidate Finox from the second half of 2016,
Bogsch said, adding that the deal would add 15 million euros to
its revenues this year.
"We expect that in two-three years' time ... we should be
able to achieve in global sales roughly 80 million euros and
around 80-85 percent should come from Europe, mainly western
Europe," Bogsch said.
Female healthcare accounted for a third of Richter's total
revenue in the first quarter. Its single biggest market is
Russia, which contributes a fifth of total sales.
($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs)
($1 = 285.18 forints)
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Goodman and
Keith Weir)