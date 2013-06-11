FINRA warns investors on alternative mutual funds

| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog warned investors on Tuesday about the risks associated
with so-called alternative mutual funds.
Alternative funds choose more exotic strategies and asset
mixes than their traditional counterparts, and they have been
particularly popular in recent years as investors have sought to
squeeze out extra yields and protect themselves from a
2008-style market rout.
The funds have $176.2 billion in assets under management as
of May, up from nearly $32.8 billion in 2008, according to data
from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has
voiced concern before about the complexities of alternative
investments. Its new alert, titled "Alternative Funds Are Not
Your Typical Mutual Funds," encourages investors to look at the
specific risk factors of the investment strategies, like options
and leverage, that are sometimes used by alternative fund
managers.
"FINRA is warning investors to carefully consider not only
how an alt fund works, but how it might fit into their overall
portfolio before investing," Gerri Walsh, FINRA's senior vice
president for investor education, said in a statement.
It the latest in a series of warnings FINRA has aimed at
investors since the financial crisis. The regulator has also
published alerts telling investors to consider risks carefully
before wading into privately traded securities and real estate
investment trusts, among other investments.
Low interest rates and stock-market fears have pushed
investors toward higher yielding alternatives, and have prompted
more Wall Street firms to offer their clients an expanding
buffet of so-called alternatives. But not all advisers and
investors understand the risks involved, Richard Ketchum,
FINRA's chairman and chief executive, told Reuters reporters
last week. He voiced concern that some alternative investments
might be less liquid than mom-and-pop investors realize.
The term "alternatives" can cover a broad array of
investment strategies ranging from commodities and currency
trading to hedge funds and short-biased market exposure. Ketchum
noted last week that he was particularly concerned about
alternative funds that turn around and invest in shares of hedge
funds.
The Authority also cautioned investors to scrutinize the
investment objectives, performance history and fund manager of
alternative funds before investing in them.