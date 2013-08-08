COMPLY-Wall Street watchdog steps up vetting of its arbitrators

Aug 8 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is
fine-tuning its new policy of checking out its arbitrators, a
step viewed as all the more necessary after a court tossed out a
ruling involving one who was indicted during a case against
Goldman Sachs.
For starters, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is
running Google searches on arbitrators immediately before
appointing them to cases, Linda Fienberg, the regulator's
arbitration unit head, said at a recent seminar for lawyers.
FINRA's goal is to prevent arbitration rulings from being
invalidated because of problems with arbitrators, including
last-minute details that arbitrators did not disclose, Fienberg
said. They could include everything from an employment change
that could trigger a conflict of interest to being arrested.
FINRA is also gearing up to run yearly background checks on
its 6,500 arbitrators, who were previously put through the
process only when they applied for the job.
The watchdog's beefed-up focus on arbitrators has been in
place since late June, after an investor who lost a $1.4 million
case against Goldman Sachs Group Inc asked a federal
court to overturn the ruling. The arbitrator, he alleged, did
not fully disclose his involvement in a criminal proceeding.
Just hours after Fienberg made her remarks last Thursday,
Judge J. Curtis Joyner of the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Pennsylvania threw out the Goldman Sachs
arbitration ruling in a decision focusing on the arbitrator's
misconduct.. A FINRA spokeswoman declined to
comment at the time.
The opinion was also a stunning rebuke of FINRA. While the
new arbitrator checks are a step in the right direction, they
are also "too little, too late," Joyner wrote.
"Given that FINRA bills itself as the largest independent
securities regulator in the country, one would expect that
public confidence in the integrity of the ... process would be
of paramount importance," Judge Joyner wrote.
FINRA is making its changes as pressure mounts in Washington
to end the practice of brokerages forcing investors to
arbitration when a legal dispute erupts. Investors agree to the
practice, instead of having the right to go to court, when they
sign forms from the brokerage to open an account.
Consumer groups have been lobbying for the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to restrict the practice. But a bill
introduced last Friday by Representative Keith Ellison, a
Democrat from Minnesota, would take a bigger leap: changing the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law to ban mandatory arbitration
contracts between brokerages and their customers.
"Investors shouldn't have to sign away their rights in order
to work with a financial adviser or broker dealer to build a
secure retirement," Ellison said in a statement. Passage of such
a law, however, is a long-shot. The bill has a 1 percent chance
of enactment, according to Govtrack.us, an independent political
monitoring site.
CALLING FOR CHANGE
State securities regulators, who have long called for ending
mandatory arbitration, are throwing their support behind the
bill.
"It would ensure that investors, at least, have a choice,"
said A. Heath Abshure, president of the North American
Securities Administrators Association, a Washington-based
organization whose members are mostly U.S. state securities
regulators. "They can still pick arbitration, mediation or
court, but they will pick a forum where they stand a fair shot,"
Abshure said.
Ellison's legislation would also prohibit restrictions on
investors' abilities to file class action claims.
Charles Schwab Corp has been locked in a battle
with FINRA since 2012 after it required customers to waive their
rights to file class actions in court.
Last year, FINRA lost an enforcement case against Schwab in
which it argued that the brokerage violated industry rules that
prohibit arbitrators from hearing class actions. FINRA's appeal
is pending, and Schwab dropped the waiver language from its
customer agreements in May.
DISCLOSURE, DISCLOSURE
Arbitration rulings are typically binding. But parties can
ask courts to throw out rulings for limited reasons, such as
when the arbitrator shows bias. Those cases are rarely
successful.
Beefing up background checks on arbitrators is the latest in
a series of measures FINRA is taking to prevent arbitration
rulings from being invalidated.
A FINRA newsletter for arbitrators tackled the subject
shortly after the challenge to the Goldman ruling, reminding
them of an ongoing obligation to disclose certain new
developments. For example, arbitrators who are also lawyers
should disclose if they take on a case for a brokerage that
involve issues similar to those in the arbitration. Other steps
by FINRA include email blasts and notices when courts overturn
cases, Fienberg said.
FINRA's recent Googling of arbitrators has not turned up
anything significant, Fienberg said.
The regulator also hired a vendor to run yearly background
checks on each of its 6,500 arbitrators, covering potential
criminal violations and other problems, Fienberg said. The
program will be ongoing, covering groups of about 540
arbitrators each month, she told Reuters.
While FINRA hopes the effort "goes a long way" to avoid
problems after a case ends, lawyers for both parties have a
responsibility do their homework about arbitrator candidates,
Fienberg said. Many lawyers "think this is the most critical
first step," she said.