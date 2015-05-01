Wall Street regulator says futures should be part of audit trail plan

May 1 Futures market trading data should be part
of a new audit trail that is being developed to ensure that
regulators can police markets across asset classes, a top Wall
Street regulator said Friday.
The move to eventually include futures would be "logical"
Richard Ketchum, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
(FINRA) chief executive, said on the sidelines of a
congressional hearing.
Ketchum testified earlier about FINRA's oversight of
brokerage activities. Although FINRA, the Wall-Street funded
industry watchdog, currently conducts extensive surveillance of
equity and debt markets, many data gaps still exist.
For instance, FINRA has no direct window into trading in
swaps or futures - asset classes regulated by the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
In addition, there is no way to easily track trading across
the highly fragmented U.S. stock market, which consists of
numerous exchanges, dark pools and other platforms.
The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a rule in
July 2012 calling for the creation of a consolidated audit trail
(CAT), which would establish a central data base for every trade
order, execution and cancellation.
The SEC is currently reviewing a blueprint that FINRA and
the exchanges delivered in September outlining how to construct
the mammoth system. Six bidders, including FINRA, are competing
to build it.
But unless the SEC and CFTC join forces, any final CAT
program will not contain futures data.
Ketchum said Friday that the May 6, 2010, flash crash had
made it clear that futures "are a key part of the activity that
occurs in equity financial markets" and he would be supportive
of efforts to eventually expand the scope of the CAT.
About $1 trillion was briefly wiped out from the U.S. stock
market in the flash crash, after massive selling and volatility
in the futures market bled into the equities market.
Ketchum's comments come just one week after a London-based
futures trader, Navinder Singh Sarao, was arrested over charges
he used a high-speed automated program to manipulate futures
contracts pegged to the S&P 500 index.
Authorities say Sarao's trades helped contribute to volatile
market conditions on the day of the crash.
When the SEC adopted the CAT in 2012, it acknowledged
including futures was a good idea. But the agency lacks the
authority to oversee the asset class.
The SEC directed its staff to work with the CFTC and other
regulators to determine how other asset classes might be added
to the system, according the order.
