UPDATE 1-FINRA fines Barclays Capital $3 million

NEW YORK Dec 22 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority fined Barclay's Capital Inc.
$3 million on Thursday for inadequate supervision and
misrepresentation of data relating to the issuance of subprime
mortgage securitizations.
Industry rules require firms that issue the securities to
disclose certain historical performance information to
investors, including delinquency rates.
FINRA found that Barclay's Capital misrepresented those
rates for three subprime mortgage securitizations it underwrote
and sold between March, 2007 and December, 2010. Barclays
posted the inaccurate information on its website, which
affected investors' ability to assess other securitizations.
Barclay's Capital also didn't establish an adequate system
to supervise the updating of certain disclosures on its
website, according to FINRA.
Barclay's Capital, which agreed to the fine in a settlement
with FINRA, didn't admit or deny the charges.