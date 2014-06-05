Wall St watchdog bars Ohio broker who used clients' credit card perks

| June 5
June 5 A bank branch-based broker for a unit of
JP Morgan has been permanently barred from the
securities industry for using a customer's credit card reward
points for his own personal accounts, according to Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog.
Clifford Staley, who was licensed through JP Morgan
Securities LLC in Wooster, Ohio, agreed to the ban in a
settlement with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
that was posted on the regulator's database this week. Staley
neither admitted nor denied FINRA's findings.
Efforts to reach Staley on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Brokers who work at bank branches are typically licensed to
sell mutual funds, including those issued by the bank's
affiliated securities brokerage, and certain types of insurance
products. Bank-based brokers promote their services to retail
banking customers.
Staley worked at a Canton, Ohio-based Chase banking branch
of JP Morgan Chase & Co, and received his securities industry
license in May 2013, according to a regulatory filing.
Staley transferred customers' credit card rewards points to
his personal credit card account without their permission, FINRA
said in an order dated Monday. He then redeemed the points for
cash, which he credited to his personal checking account and
credit card balance, FINRA said. It is unclear how much money or
clients were involved.
Chase fired Staley in November 2013, after discovering the
fraud. The firm reimbursed the customers, FINRA said. A
spokeswoman for JP Morgan Chase & Co did not immediately respond
to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for JP Morgan declined
to immediately comment.
Staley has since been working as a "financial sales
consultant" at a Canton, Ohio-based branch of PNC Bank, a unit
of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, according to his
LinkedIn profile. A PNC spokeswoman said the bank does not
comment on personnel issues.
