Wall Street watchdog launches exams into order routing practices

BRIEF-German steel body says increasingly worried about U.S. trade policies
* Says affirms FY forecast for German crude steel output to grow by 1.5 percent to 42.7 million tonnes
NEW YORK, July 8 Wall Street's self-regulator said on Tuesday it has conducted examinations of 10 firms to ensure they are in compliance with regulations requiring that investors receive the best execution for their stock orders.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority did not disclose which 10 firms received letters demanding records and other documents on their execution and order-routing practices, but FINRA posted a sample letter on its website explaining its examination process. A link to the letter can be found here
FINRA is now the second regulator conducting a deeper probe into how orders are routed on Wall Street. Reuters reported in May that the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent out subpoenas in a broad investigation into similar routing practices. (Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Says affirms FY forecast for German crude steel output to grow by 1.5 percent to 42.7 million tonnes
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it has granted preliminary approval to St. Louis to explore putting its city-owned airport under private management.
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.