FINRA bars former broker who sent fake emails

| Sept 15
Sept 15 A former broker accused of sending fake
emails about a customer's loan application has been barred from
the securities industry.
Nathaniel Aaron Finkin, a former Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney broker, was recently barred in a settlement agreement
with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
self-policing organization, after he sent three fabricated
emails to individuals involved in the customer's loan
negotiations, according to the settlement document.
Finkin, in the emails, "impersonated personnel" from an
outside law firm that Morgan Stanley Smith Barney hired to
negotiate the customer's loans, according to the document.
The emails, sent during August and September 2009 from a
personal Hotmail account, were made to appear "as if they were
sent by a paralegal at the outside law firm," according to the
settlement.
The so-called paralegal was supposedly forwarding another
email she purportedly received from a lawyer in the firm,
according to the settlement.
A Morgan Stanley Smith Barney spokeswoman declined to
comment. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a joint venture between
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup Inc. (C.N).
Attempts to reach Finkin weren't successful.
Finkin joined the firm's Harrisburg, Pennsylvania office in
2008 and left less than a year later, according to regulatory
filings.
He neither admitted nor denied Finra's findings, but
consented to including them in the settlement document. Finkin
had no prior disciplinary history, the regulator noted.
A Finra arbitration panel, in 2010, denied Finkin's request
to recommend expunging references to inappropriate use of
emails from his public disclosure record.
The panel, in that case, found that Finkin sent six
unapproved emails from a personal account to clients, according
to a ruling.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Walden
Siew)