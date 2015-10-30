版本:
FINRA says chairman and CEO Richard Ketchum to retire in 2016

Oct 30 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, said on Friday that Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Ketchum will retire in 2016.

Prior to becoming CEO of FINRA in 2009, Ketchum was head of NYSE Regulation Inc. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Ted Kerr)

