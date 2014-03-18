UPDATE 1-Citigroup unit to pay $1.1 mln to settle short-selling case

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 18 A unit of Citigroup Inc
will pay $1.1 million to settle civil charges it violated
certain short-selling rules designed to reduce market
manipulation risks, a Wall Street-funded regulator and BATS
Global Markets said on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said
Citigroup Global Markets violated what is known as Rule 105 of
"Regulation M," which prohibits a trader from shorting stock
prior to a public offering, then buying the same stock through
the offering.
Citigroup is settling the case without admitting or denying
the charges. A spokeswoman said the company was "pleased to
resolve" the matter.
Regulators including FINRA and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission have been on the prowl during the past year
for short-selling violations under Regulation M.
Earlier this month, the SEC obtained a record $7.2 million
sanction against a New York-based proprietary trading firm for
similar violations.
Regulation M is intended to protect against potential market
manipulation. But regulators do not need to prove a defendant
intended to violate the rule in order to bring charges.
In the latest case, FINRA and BATS, an exchange operator,
said Citigroup engaged in short-selling ahead of its
participation in five public offerings between May 26, 2009 and
Sept. 21, 2010.
They alleged that Citigroup bought more than 1.5 million
shares after short-selling 313,890 shares during a restricted
period of five business days, when such transactions are
prohibited under Regulation M.