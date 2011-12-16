UPDATE 1-FINRA says broker fines jumped 53 pct

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
* FINRA's 2011 fines rose 53 pct to $63 million vs 2010
* Enforcement actions up 8 pct to 1,411 from last year
* Some lawyers contend FINRA pursues less meaningful cases
By Joseph A. Giannone and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Dec 16 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has levied more than $63 million in fines in 2011, a 53 percent increase over last year as the Wall Street watchdog pursued more cases and landed a few big fines.
Year-end statistics released by FINRA on Friday showed an increase in enforcement activity this year, which commenced with the hiring of Bradley Bennett, a former Washington-based defense lawyer, as its enforcement chief.
FINRA has long played down fines as a measure of its effectiveness as a regulator, noting its job includes policing more than 635,000 individual brokers.
This year's report comes as it tries to convince lawmakers that it can supervise investment advisers, a group that reports to the SEC, under new Dodd-Frank regulations.
"I hate numbers, from an enforcement standpoint, but having said that, they're all up this year," FINRA Chief Executive Richard Ketchum told reporters at a briefing Friday.
With half a month still remaining, FINRA said this year it filed 1,411 disciplinary actions against brokers and firms, up nearly 8 percent from 2010. The watchdog also ordered about $19 million in restitution be paid to harmed investors, more than three times the $6 million ordered last year.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude