UPDATE 1-FINRA says broker fines jumped 53 pct

* FINRA's 2011 fines rose 53 pct to $63 million vs 2010

* Enforcement actions up 8 pct to 1,411 from last year

* Some lawyers contend FINRA pursues less meaningful cases

By Joseph A. Giannone and Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Dec 16 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has levied more than $63 million in fines in 2011, a 53 percent increase over last year as the Wall Street watchdog pursued more cases and landed a few big fines.

Year-end statistics released by FINRA on Friday showed an increase in enforcement activity this year, which commenced with the hiring of Bradley Bennett, a former Washington-based defense lawyer, as its enforcement chief.

FINRA has long played down fines as a measure of its effectiveness as a regulator, noting its job includes policing more than 635,000 individual brokers.

This year's report comes as it tries to convince lawmakers that it can supervise investment advisers, a group that reports to the SEC, under new Dodd-Frank regulations.

"I hate numbers, from an enforcement standpoint, but having said that, they're all up this year," FINRA Chief Executive Richard Ketchum told reporters at a briefing Friday.

With half a month still remaining, FINRA said this year it filed 1,411 disciplinary actions against brokers and firms, up nearly 8 percent from 2010. The watchdog also ordered about $19 million in restitution be paid to harmed investors, more than three times the $6 million ordered last year.