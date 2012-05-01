UPDATE 3-FINRA fines four brokerages $9.1 mln over ETF sales

By Jessica Toonkel and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK May 1 Citigroup Inc Morgan
Stanley, UBS AG and Wells Fargo & Co
agreed to pay more than $9.1 million in fines and restitution
for selling leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds "without
reasonable supervision," the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority said.
The settlements announced on Tuesday are the latest move by
regulators to clamp down on these complex investments. But some
investor advocates wonder if the fines go far enough in a case
involving $27.1 billion in transactions.
The brokerages likely earned much more in commissions from
selling the products than they are now paying in fines, said
industry observers.
"What kind of deterrence does this serve if they can still
keep (nearly all) of the profits from the trading...?" said Jill
Gross, director of the Investor Rights Clinic at Pace Law School
in New York.
Wells Fargo customers transacted the most business of the
four brokerages, buying and selling a total of $9.9 billion,
followed by Citi ($7.9 billion), Morgan Stanley ($4.8 billion)
and UBS ($4.5 billion).
Bradley Bennett, director of enforcement at FINRA, told
Reuters that the sanctions are severe for a case involving
suitability of investments. Bennett said steeper penalties were
not appropriate because the products in question have not
collapsed and the securities had not inflicted significant
losses on investors.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs are designed to amplify
short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are
considered more suitable for professional traders than for
long-term retail investors. They make up just $29.3 billion of
the $1.15 trillion U.S. ETF market, according to Lipper.
In 2009, FINRA and other regulators began issuing warnings
about the sale of these investments because they worried that
brokers were selling them to buy-and-hold investors.
In July 2011, Massachusetts' top securities regulator sued
RBC Capital Markets LLC and one of its brokers over its sales of
leveraged ETFs to clients who did not understand them. And last
March, FINRA barred a former broker for Morgan Keegan & Co for
making excessive and inappropriate trades in a group of
leveraged and inverse ETFs for clients. Meanwhile, in 2010 the
SEC stopped approving new ETFs that use derivatives.
As a result of the increased regulatory scrutiny, brokerage
firms have placed restrictions on how they sell leveraged and
inverse ETFs.
For example, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
unit only allows investors to buy leveraged and inverse ETFs if
they request them, a policy in place since 2009. The firm also
requires its employees to complete and pass a training course on
the products. UBS, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley have
instituted similar restrictions in the past few years,
spokeswomen for the companies said.
In Tuesday's settlement, FINRA found that from January 2008
through June 2009, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citi
did not have the supervisory systems in place to properly
monitor the sales of leveraged and inverse ETFs and failed to
conduct adequate due diligence regarding the risks and features
of the ETFs, according to the statement.
Citigroup was fined $2 million and ordered to pay $146,431
in restitution. Wells Fargo was fined $2.1 million and ordered
to pay $641,489 in restitution. Morgan Stanley was fined $1.75
million and ordered to pay $604,584, and UBS was fined $1.5
million and ordered to pay $431,488. FINRA determines fines for
its members based on its sanctioning guidelines.
The firms said they supervised these non-traditional ETFs
the same way they did traditional ETFs, but that the supervisory
systems in place were not tailored enough to address the risks
and unique features involved with these products.
Each firm's settlement refers to investors who had purchased
the risky ETFs recommended by their broker. Most were in their
50s or older and had conservative investment profiles with
limited or no risk tolerance.
For example:
* At Citi, a 59-year-old investor with a conservative
risk profile and net worth less than $600,000 held one of the
securities for 122 days and lost more than $4,500.
* A 65-year-old conservative customer of Wells Fargo
with a stated net worth less than $50,000 held a non-traditional
ETF for 43 days and sustained losses of more than $25,000.
* At Morgan Stanley, an 89-year-old with a net worth
under $200,000, allocated nearly 60 percent of an account to
non-traditional ETFs for 39 days, losing more than $10,000.
* A 64-year-old UBS customer with a conservative risk
profile and net worth of $290,000 held a non-traditional ETF for
139 days and sustained losses of more than $5,700 -- 43 percent
of his initial investment.
Representatives of the four brokerages said the firms were
pleased to have resolved the matter.