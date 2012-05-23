CORRECTED-COMPLY-FINRA digs for investment adviser details

By Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON May 22 Wall Street's watchdog wants
more details about brokerages' business affiliates and has a
clear message for responding to its requests: Do not resist.
Those are not words that many brokerages want to hear. The
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's aggressive stance on
the issue may, in some cases, reach beyond the scope of FINRA's
jurisdiction, compliance professionals say.
The Authority is honing in on the relationships between
certain retail brokerages and their related businesses, such as
investment adviser units and futures brokerages, says Carlotta
Romano, who heads the member regulation-sales practices unit for
FINRA's Midwest region.
"We are trying to look more holistically at the entities. We
want to understand how they interrelate," Romano told about
1,000 attendees at FINRA's annual conference in Washington on
Monday.
Call it another legacy of Bernard Madoff's multi-billion
dollar Ponzi scheme: retail brokerages, since around 2009, are
dealing with more prodding from regulators during examinations.
A 2009 report by a special committee commissioned by FINRA's
board revealed that the industry-funded regulator missed
opportunities to uncover the Madoff fraud.
FINRA's lack of authority to examine investment advisers was
a factor in missing the fraud, according to the report. The
regulator has since been more daring about gathering details
related to investment advisory businesses affiliated with
brokerages.
Just how far can FINRA go when it looks into other entities
that it technically does not regulate? The question is a source
of great angst for many brokerage compliance departments,
according to compliance professionals. They are concerned about
FINRA poking around in other business units they say are outside
FINRA's regulatory jurisdiction.
Not all of them are cooperating, said Romano. "It becomes a
standoff - and that's just not good."
There is no question that Wall Street's industry-funded
regulator can examine the retail brokerage operations of its
members or even request details about related businesses,
including investment adviser units, in limited circumstances.
There are, however, some grey areas in which FINRA's authority
remains unclear, lawyers say.
The issue, at least, warrants asking FINRA examiners about
why they need the documents before simply handing them over, or
even negotiating the types of documents to provide, they say.
SHADES OF GREY
FINRA's entitlement to some types of information may not be
absolute, said Amy Lynch, president of Frontline Compliance, in
Leesburg, Virginia. For example, details about trades for an
investment adviser unit may not be relevant if they were not
executed through the affiliated brokerage arm. "It could be a
grey area," Lynch said.
But compliance professionals should have a dialogue with
FINRA examiners about the request before digging their heels in,
she said. "Ask why they need it," said Lynch.
If the answer is satisfactory, compliance professionals and
brokerage lawyers can try to negotiate some limits on what
details to provide about their affiliates, says Daniel Nathan, a
lawyer for Morrison & Foerster LLP in Washington who advises
brokerages.
For example, brokerages can offer to describe what is in the
documents and see if it is something FINRA really needs. Or they
can try to narrow the timeframe of documents that FINRA
requests, said Nathan, who until recently was vice president and
director of regional enforcement for FINRA.
FIERCE RESISTANCE
Brokerages that refuse FINRA's requests could ultimately
become the subject of a disciplinary proceeding by the
regulator, said Brian Rubin, a securities lawyer for Sutherland
Asbill & Brennan in Washington. But there could be a benefit to
that litigation: it could ultimately define just how far FINRA
can go in its requests for details about related businesses,
Rubin told Reuters.
"Unfortunately, unless it gets litigated, firms are likely
to push back," he said.
It may all come down to a battle of the wills, given FINRA's
tough stance on records from affiliated entities: "I'm really
confident that if we're asking for it, you should be giving it
to us," Romano told the crowd.
But some brokerage compliance officers will still be
thinking: not so fast.